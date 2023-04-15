Belle Fourche expanding Tri-State Museum

Tri-State Museum will expand.
Tri-State Museum will expand.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Tri-State Museum in Belle Fourche will have room to grow by next year. The current facility is 7,800 square feet, and Upper Deck Architect will add 4,000 square feet to the building.

The additional space will not only be used for museum purposes but with the extension; it can also be rented out for community events.

”It is to expand the exhibit space, but it has a lot of historical pieces in there that have really grown,. The quality of exhibits and the amount of exhibits that are in there is really exceptional,” said Jerud Pummel of Upper Deck Architects.

Pummel said one of Upper Deck’s main goals is to make the addition seamless.

He hopes the project will be completed by May 2024.

