Windy and cool today; warmer by Sunday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Windy and cool weather can be expected today. Some rain showers are possible, east of Rapid City this morning and in southwest South Dakota this afternoon. Some snow showers will mix with the rain over the southern hills later today.

Saturday will be windy and cool but with more sunshine.

A ridge aloft builds over the northern plains Sunday into early next week, resulting in dry and unseasonably warm temperatures.

Much more unsettled weather returns later next week.

