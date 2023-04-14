U.S. Rep Dusty Johnson attends banquet with Cornerstone Mission

South Dakota's efforts, while working, are not enough to cut the homeless population.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Homelessness can be a struggle that’s impossible to escape from and the Cornerstone Mission is trying to reduce the number of people it impacts. US Representative Dusty Johnson attended a banquet held by Cornerstone Thursday to show support for the work they do.

When comparing South Dakota to national numbers collected by the Department of Housing and Urban Development… the state ranks in the lower fifty percent. Meaning South Dakota does a slightly better job of addressing the issue than at least half of the US. Despite this comparison. Cornerstone Mission treats the issue very seriously and believes there is still much to be done.

“Well I think it’s a pretty big issue this is our 41st year of having the homeless shelter and of course, the needs continue to grow. I think COVID and the economy and some other issues have helped us all see a spike in homelessness,” said Lysa Allison, executive director of Cornerstone Mission Rescue.

While South Dakota does do a better job than many states, Dusty Johnson says homelessness is still an issue in the state and the community needs places like Cornerstone to be there for them when times get tough.

“To the extent that Cornerstone is helping folks, walking with them, getting them the resources they need to get life back on track, those are life-changing, life-saving interventions…that is worth celebrating,” said Rep. Johnson.

Johnson emphasized Cornerstone is not funded by wealthy benefactors but rather by the generosity of average people giving donations. He mentioned his family needed to rely on places like this when times were tough, and they help to give people a second chance at turning things around.

