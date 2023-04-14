TSA intercepts loaded gun at Rapid City Regional Airport

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - TSA officials prevented a loaded gun from making its way onboard an airplane at Rapid City Regional Airport Thursday.

A TSA agent noticed a handgun on the X-ray screen as part of the routine screening of carry-on luggage. Rapid City Police officers arrived at the checkpoint after being immediately notified by TSA personnel.

“When dangerous items such as loaded guns are brought to a security checkpoint, it represents a serious security and safety concern,” Acting South Dakota TSA Federal Security Director David Durgan said. “Remember that a concealed carry permit or enrollment in the TSA PreCheck® program are not exemptions from this policy.”

This is the third firearm detected at RAP so far this year. Last year, a total of seven firearms were detected at RAP security checkpoints.

