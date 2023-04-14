Three STM football players sign to play in college
Matt Larson, Easton Ogle, and Kaden Peterson headed to the next level
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Matt Larson, Easton Ogle, and Kaden Peterson certainly made their mark on the St. Thomas More football program. And the trio has signed on the dotted line to play at the collegiate level. Larson is headed to Northern State. Ogle will play at Iowa Central Community College. Peterson will take his game to Luther College in Decorah, Iowa.
Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.