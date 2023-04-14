School of Mines hosts convention for senior projects

A space robot made by the students at Mines
A space robot made by the students at Mines(KOTA KEVN)
By Cody Dennis
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota School of Mines celebrated the work of their seniors today by hosting a convention for their capstone projects in the Surbeck Center.

The center was busier than usual with students occupying booths all around the main floor. The booths displayed all sorts of devices and ideas that pertained to each student’s area of education. Projects ranged from things like a robot that can fill cavities to a method of recycling plastics used by 3D printers. Jason Ash, a professor, and organizer of the event stated this is a great send-off for the students.

“I just think this is a great opportunity. Our students will be heading off into industry. Some will be going to graduate school so it’s just a nice showcase as they’re getting to graduate here in a few weeks,” said Ash.

Those interested in seeing some of the projects on display today will get the opportunity with virtual presentations over the next couple of weeks.

