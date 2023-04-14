I-90 exit 37 reconstruction project continues near Sturgis

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - On Monday, April 17, traffic on I-90 will be put into a two-way setup in the westbound lanes between Exit 34 and Exit 44. This step is the third phase in a four-phase project to rebuild the I-90 eastbound lanes and the exit 37 interchange.

The eastbound off-ramp at Exit 40 will be closed for reconstruction in addition to the two-way setup. The eastbound off-ramp closure and two-way setup at Exit 40 are expected to remain in place through July, but they will reopen before the 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in August.

Find additional construction updates, maps, timelines, and photos about this multi-year project on the South Dakota Department of Transportation website at https://dot.sd.gov/meadecounty-021g.

