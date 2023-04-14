I-90 exit 37 reconstruction project continues near Sturgis

Road closure reconstruction project on exit 37 near Sturgis.
Road closure reconstruction project on exit 37 near Sturgis.(MGN Online)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - On Monday, April 17, traffic on I-90 will be put into a two-way setup in the westbound lanes between Exit 34 and Exit 44. This step is the third phase in a four-phase project to rebuild the I-90 eastbound lanes and the exit 37 interchange.

The eastbound off-ramp at Exit 40 will be closed for reconstruction in addition to the two-way setup. The eastbound off-ramp closure and two-way setup at Exit 40 are expected to remain in place through July, but they will reopen before the 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in August.

Find additional construction updates, maps, timelines, and photos about this multi-year project on the South Dakota Department of Transportation website at https://dot.sd.gov/meadecounty-021g.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mountain lions caught on Ring camera, at 2:30 am.
Mountain lion litter caught on camera
Pine Ridge man charged with second-degree murder
Cetan Long Soldier was arrested and charged in last month's shooting.
Police catch Rapid City shooting suspect
FILE - Nathan Chasing Horse, left, and Clark County public defender Kristy Holston listen...
Chasing Horse’s Nevada sex abuse trial on hold indefinitely
A Florida motorcyclist says he's happy to be alive after a terrible crash last month.
GRAPHIC: Car collides into motorcycle, caught on camera

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
outh Dakota School of Mines celebrated the work of their seniors today by hosting a convention...
School of Mines hosts convention for senior projects
A space robot made by the students at Mines
School of Mines hosts convention for senior projects
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has issued an executive order cracking down on federal...
Election integrity is a priority next legislative session