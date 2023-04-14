Cooler start to the weekend, but warmer temperatures will return Sunday

By David Stradling
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cooler temperatures linger into Saturday with highs in the 40s and 50s. It will be breezy, which will add a chill to the air. Scattered clouds will pass through the area and by the afternoon a few convective rain and snow showers will be possible.

Sunday will be warmer as highs climb into the 50s and 60s under sunny skies. Warm air continues to build into early next week with highs in the 60s and 70s Monday and Tuesday. Mostly sunny skies are expected for Monday, but clouds will increase on Tuesday bringing the chance for some showers to the area.

Tuesday will be breezy and the stronger winds are expected to continue through the rest of the week as an unsettled weather pattern develops. Temperatures will fall into the 40s and 50s for many Wednesday through Friday. Rain and snow showers will be possible at times, too.

