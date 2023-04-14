911 Dispatchers are the invisible first reponders

During calls, dispatchers are responsible for taking down information that will help emergency...
During calls, dispatchers are responsible for taking down information that will help emergency resources get to a person in need.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When the phrase first responder comes to mind you often think of police officers or firefighters, but what about the people who answer your calls?

911 dispatchers are often the first to respond to calls for help and are critical in ensuring resources get to the right place at the right time.

Annually, Pennington County 911 Dispatch receives more than 300,000 calls for service.

These invisible heroes deal with all types of people and situations but remain calm and guiding voice during emergencies.

”It can be very difficult. For the most part, people aren’t calling us because they’re having a great day. So, it’s part of our job to really help them through crisis situations and still get them the response they need,” said Sarah Smith, a dispatcher at Pennington County 911.

Pennington County offers a Citizens 911 class, so people from the community can have a closer look into what those unsung heroes do every day.

The next class will be held on April 19 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. You can find registration information by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mountain lions caught on Ring camera, at 2:30 am.
Mountain lion litter caught on camera
Pine Ridge man charged with second-degree murder
Cetan Long Soldier was arrested and charged in last month's shooting.
Police catch Rapid City shooting suspect
FILE - Nathan Chasing Horse, left, and Clark County public defender Kristy Holston listen...
Chasing Horse’s Nevada sex abuse trial on hold indefinitely
A Florida motorcyclist says he's happy to be alive after a terrible crash last month.
GRAPHIC: Car collides into motorcycle, caught on camera

Latest News

Road closure reconstruction project on exit 37 near Sturgis.
I-90 exit 37 reconstruction project continues near Sturgis
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
outh Dakota School of Mines celebrated the work of their seniors today by hosting a convention...
School of Mines hosts convention for senior projects
A space robot made by the students at Mines
School of Mines hosts convention for senior projects