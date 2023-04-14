911 Dispatchers are the invisible first reponders

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When the phrase first responder comes to mind you often think of police officers or firefighters, but what about the people who answer your calls?

911 dispatchers are often the first to respond to calls for help and are critical in ensuring resources get to the right place at the right time.

Annually, Pennington County 911 Dispatch receives more than 300,000 calls for service.

These invisible heroes deal with all types of people and situations but remain calm and guiding voice during emergencies.

”It can be very difficult. For the most part, people aren’t calling us because they’re having a great day. So, it’s part of our job to really help them through crisis situations and still get them the response they need,” said Sarah Smith, a dispatcher at Pennington County 911.

Pennington County offers a Citizens 911 class, so people from the community can have a closer look into what those unsung heroes do every day.

The next class will be held on April 19 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

