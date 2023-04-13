Time to spring clean your home and the city

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Spring has sprung and it’s time to trap the dust bunnies. From April 17 - April 21, Rapid City’s Solid Waste Division will waive all fees to drop off unwanted items at the dump. Before you make the trip to the dump, the solid waste division suggests stopping by the Habitat for Humanity ReStore and seeing what they will take.

Rapid City will be scattered with volunteers cleaning up garbage around the town, keeping the city pristine. This is all a part of the 52nd Rapid City Clean-Up Week, which shares the importance to reduce, reuse, and recycle. If you want to “spring clean” our community, call Rapid City Solid Waste Division at 355-3496.

For more information check out the interview from Good Morning KOTA Territory above.

