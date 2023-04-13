Symposium encouraging regional economic growth through military collaboration

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When it comes to business in the military world, partnering with a government agency could be a good way for regional economic development.

The Black Hills Defense and Industry Symposium brings various Black Hills communities together for talks on the importance of defense investment in western South Dakota. It brings to light ways to advance the economic development of the area.

The federal, state, and local governments deliver hundreds of services that Americans depend on daily. Working alongside a government entity can be daunting, yet it can also be beneficial.

“When you get to work for the Federal government, expect a lot of work that’s sophisticated; they know exactly what they are asking you to do, they’re willing to pay for it, and they pay you on time,” said the Black Hills Military Advisory Coalition defense economy chairman Bryan Vulcan. “If you keep that in mind, then business opportunities will come, opportunities to have a voice in not only the local but in the national discussion, and just contribute in so many different ways.”

The impact not only affects the business but also the local economy and population, which could benefit from the collaboration, especially if the projects the business is working on are closely tied to military development.

“When you bring that many people and you concentrate them in an area in a short amount of time, it provides a lot of business opportunities throughout the entire community,” said Vulcan.

Vulcan added that making those connections through events such as the Black Hills Defense and Industry Symposium is key to maximizing the amount of potential government personnel that will be able to view the resources a business or an individual is willing to bring to the table.

“Anybody here in Rapid City can have that same impact if you give it a try, and this is the place to come learn about it,” said Vulcan.

If you are interested in resources that can help you potentially sell products to the military, you can head to these websites:

