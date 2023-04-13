South Dakota DOE and DSS begin survey of preschools in the state

A place for kids in preschool to play and learn
A place for kids in preschool to play and learn(KOTA KEVN)
By Cody Dennis
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Education and the Department of Social Services recently announced that they were performing a survey of preschools to better understand the quality of care that children receive.

Preschool is a unique service that businesses provide because it is not currently funded by the state to operate. This survey of schools would help determine if additional funding would create a better outcome for the children who attend them.

“So I think it’s a survey that has been long past due and is very needed and it’s really just gonna help us. It seems to be that it’s gonna help us understand the landscape and make wiser data-driven decisions moving into the future,” said Kayla Klein, the director of SD Early Learning.

In addition to the survey done by the DOE in conjunction with the DSS, people like Klein are trying to influence decisions at the legislative level with things like an informal task force started by Early Learning South Dakota. This task force seeks to do many of the same things as the survey like gauging the quality of care that children receive across the state.

When the survey is finished, DSS will then decide if they need to allocate money from the American Rescue Plan Act to aid the operation of preschools.

Caitlyn Hilde, a director at Every Child is Special, emphasized that disbursed money would help children with new toys and activities that could help in their development. Additionally, she says the money could help fund staffing as well.

“Also creating higher wages for our teachers is something I would love to do for them because they work so hard and they are amazing with our kiddos. Ya know when kids come here, they become like a part of our family,” said Hilde.

Both the informal task force that Klein is helping to work on and the survey done by the departments will have more data over the next few months and we will keep you updated.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cetan Long Soldier was arrested and charged in last month's shooting.
Police catch Rapid City shooting suspect
FILE - Nathan Chasing Horse, left, and Clark County public defender Kristy Holston listen...
Chasing Horse’s Nevada sex abuse trial on hold indefinitely
Joel Koskan was arrested and taken into the custody of law enforcement officers after pleading...
Koskan pleads guilty to two charges of incest, sentenced to 10 years in prison
Reptile Gardens
With warm weather, comes cold blooded creatures
Firefights are on a wildfire burning four miles west of Hermosa in Custer County.
Battle Creek Wildfire breaks out near Hermosa

Latest News

One way to relax is through Zumba dancing, which gets your body moving and your blood pumping.
Ditch the workout. Join the party!
The project is focused on overcoming barriers in implementing climate-smart ag practices
SDSU awarded $1.2 million grant for “climate-smart” projects across the state
Habitat for Humanity Executive Director discusses home ownership obstacles for families in need...
Habitat for Humanity Executive Director discusses home ownership obstacles for families in need of assistance
Dallas Dalin and Ria Hannon discuss the details of Rapid City's Clean Up week on Good Morning...
Time to spring clean your home and the city