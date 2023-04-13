Police: 71-year-old woman accused of beating husband was ‘tired of taking care of him’

Mary Finkey, 71, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
Mary Finkey, 71, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, Ariz. (Gray News) – A 71-year-old woman is facing assault charges after being accused of beating her disabled husband with a metal pipe.

Officers with the Peoria Police Department said Mary Finkey had fallen near the front door and told her husband she was “tired of taking care of him.”

Her husband told police she had been drinking throughout the evening when he was assaulted with the pipe.

Finkey was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cetan Long Soldier was arrested and charged in last month's shooting.
Police catch Rapid City shooting suspect
FILE - Nathan Chasing Horse, left, and Clark County public defender Kristy Holston listen...
Chasing Horse’s Nevada sex abuse trial on hold indefinitely
Joel Koskan was arrested and taken into the custody of law enforcement officers after pleading...
Koskan pleads guilty to two charges of incest, sentenced to 10 years in prison
Reptile Gardens
With warm weather, comes cold blooded creatures
Firefights are on a wildfire burning four miles west of Hermosa in Custer County.
Battle Creek Wildfire breaks out near Hermosa

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a Summit for Democracy virtual plenary in the South Court...
Biden says he’s expanding some migrants’ health care access
There is an “interagency effort” underway to determine the impact and source of the trove of...
AP source: Investigators narrow suspect pool in leak probe
FILE - Mary Quant, British fashion designer, is shown in 1970. Quant, 92, best known for...
Mary Quant, designer who epitomized Swinging 60s, dies at 93
FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two pills for a medication abortion during a...
Justice Dept. to ask Supreme Court to put abortion pill limits on hold