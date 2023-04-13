KOTA Cares - South Dakota West River Spay and Neuters Coalition works to combat pet overpopulation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, homeless cats are more likely to be hit by cars, attacked by other animals, or suffer from contagious diseases

On this week’s KOTA Cares, we spotlight an organization striving to lower the feral cat population.

A female cat can have up to 100 kittens in her lifetime, leaving an alarming number of cats on the streets. Spaying and neutering felines are the best way to keep the population down, but the procedure can be expensive

The South Dakota West River Spay and Neuter Coalition provides affordable spay and neuter services to low-income pet owners and feral cat caretakers.

”The average spay runs about $250 to $350, through our program, and depending on the number of cats we can get it done from like $25 to $70,” said Shari Ros, co-president of the coalition.

Last year, the non-profit spayed and neutered over 2,000 cats across the Black Hills.

The coalition offers the option of fixing your cat at one of their partner animal clinics or being issued a voucher for a vet closer to home.

”We have vets all the way from Hot Springs or Custer area, all the way up to Faith and some in between,” added Rose. We even have a vet partner right across the border in Wyoming. So, we can find a vet that will accept our vouchers.”

If you are interested in having a cat fixed contact 605-593-5550.

To donate to the South Dakota West River Spay and Neuter Coalition, click here.

