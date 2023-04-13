Harrison Good and Dylon Marsh-Gustafson Builders Athletes of the Week
Post 22 players sign on to play at the collegiate level
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Post 22 baseball team is counting on Harrison Good and Dylon Marsh to deliver big things this season. The duo recently signed on the dotted line to play baseball in college. Good is headed to Northeastern community college in Sterling, Colorado. Marsh will suit up for Northern State.
