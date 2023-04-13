Habitat for Humanity Executive Director discusses home ownership obstacles for families in need of assistance

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With high-interest rates and inflation, the housing market and programs that provide housing assistance to families in need continue to be hit. Habitat for Humanity aids families looking to buy homes or repair their current homes, as the state of the economy continues to impact their level of support.

Scott Engmann, Executive Director of Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity says, “The housing demand remains high, but pricing is moderating some purchasing as interest rates have increased so drastically. Purchasing power has dropped in half from where we were a year ago, so many, many more buyers are priced out of the market. Homes are selling, but it takes longer and listing prices need to be much more realistic than they were a year ago. The general sense is that pricing is stabilizing with more traditional annual increases in the 3% range. With B21 Ellsworth coming along, we are seeing a lot of new buyers in the market.”

Amanda Mowry, Habitat Homeowner Services Administrator also gives us a sense of how inflation is putting a pinch on local families from owning a home. She says the continued pressure on families who are looking for entry-level home ownership as the cost of services and goods has gone up so much. However, Engmann says, our home repair program is so crucial to helping families in the Black Hills. “Home Repair (HP as we call it), is our creative approach to helping lower-income people stay in their homes as long as possible, by helping to provide critical repairs. Applicants qualify based on need, and Habitat provides all the material and workmanship to repair and improve living conditions, thereby improving health and reducing the need for more new homes. This is a more affordable approach and with more than half of Rapid City homes over 50 years old, many homes need repair. Many of our partner family clients are on disability or fixed income, and while they have been in their homes for a while, they have little to no savings or credit available to do the necessary repairs. Habitat provides a complete solution for them at no profit and our work is guaranteed.”

One way Engmann says they are able to continue to help families is to keep costs low through their volunteer services but they are challenged in finding available volunteers with the unique set of skills to help build homes or repair them. Engmann adds, “We need additional staff for this program and we welcome applicants with some home repair experience. We have an army of weekly volunteers who build new homes and help at the ReStores in Rapid City and Spearfish, but we are in serious need of more volunteers, especially for home repairs. We are also blessed to have strong working committees that help organize and lead our events like our upcoming Tee’s for Keys golf tournament on June 12 @ RedRock or our Hearts for Habitat Gala in Sept. Some new volunteers are emerging in the Sturgis area as we are building 3 homes there currently and we welcome churches, clubs, company teams, and individuals to roll up their sleeves and help build. We provide all tools, materials, training, and safety gear, just call us to get connected, or show up on the job site.”

If people want to get in touch with Habitat for Humanity, go to their website www.blackhillshabitat.org, or call, 605-348-9196.

Click on the video above to watch the full interview.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.