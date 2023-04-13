Ditch the workout. Join the party!

One way to relax is through Zumba dancing, which gets your body moving and your blood pumping.
By Cyle Clark
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Stress can cause health problems such as anxiety and high blood pressure, which can lead to heart attacks or strokes.

But April’s stress awareness month encourages people to learn how to manage their stress. One way to relax is through Zumba dancing, which gets your body moving and your blood pumping.

A combo of fun and fitness, Zumba allows people of all ages and abilities to learn a routine that energizes and works out every muscle of the body.

According to the Zumba company, the popular workout has 15 million participants across the globe.

“Anyone can take Zumba classes; young, old, in shape, out of shape, it’s made for everybody. It’s all non-verbal cueing so, you don’t need to understand me, you can speak a different language. It’s just about getting up and getting moving,” said Brandis Montgomery, a Zumba instructor at the Rapid City YMCA.

Along with helping to release stress, Zumba can be a good workout for people wanting to lose weight.

