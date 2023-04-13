Cooler & breezy with a few shower chances

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cloudy skies continue overnight as temperatures fall into the 30s for much of the area. Some spots in Wyoming could end up in the 20s. It will be breezy at times with gusts up to 35 mph possible.

A few rain and snow showers will pass through the area tonight and into Friday. Temperatures Friday will be in the 40s for many, while some parts of the Black Hills will stay in the upper 30s. Wind gusts up to 35 mph will be likely once again Friday.

The weekend will start off with scattered cloud cover and the chance for a few light rain and snow showers Saturday. Highs will be in the 40s for many. Sunday will be much warmer with plenty of sunshine. Highs climb into the 60s to wrap up the weekend.

Warm air will settle in early next week with highs in the 70s for many. Plenty of sunshine is expected on Monday, while Tuesday will have partly cloudy skies. A few showers will be possible Tuesday afternoon and evening with breezy conditions.

Cooler temperatures return for the second half of next week, where highs will be in the 40s and 50s with showers possible.

