Water main break near Omaha and Campbell intersection

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Crews from the city are at the scene of a water main break on Highway 44, near the Omaha Street and Cambell Street intersection.

The break was reported this morning at 7 a.m. Water service has interrupted businesses in the area including Kopren Motors, Meineke Care Care Center, and Rapid Tire & Alignment.

Traffic controls are in place as the right westbound lane approaches the intersection. Traffic controls will likely be in place for several days because the repair project will require digging up the affected area’s road surface. At this time, it is unknown how long it will take to restore water service in the affected area.

It is recommended that drivers exercise caution in the impacted area.

