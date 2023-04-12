Water main break near Omaha and Campbell intersection

Water main break on Omaha and Campbell St.
Water main break on Omaha and Campbell St.(City of Marshall)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Crews from the city are at the scene of a water main break on Highway 44, near the Omaha Street and Cambell Street intersection.

The break was reported this morning at 7 a.m.  Water service has interrupted businesses in the area including Kopren Motors, Meineke Care Care Center, and Rapid Tire & Alignment.

Traffic controls are in place as the right westbound lane approaches the intersection. Traffic controls will likely be in place for several days because the repair project will require digging up the affected area’s road surface. At this time, it is unknown how long it will take to restore water service in the affected area.

It is recommended that drivers exercise caution in the impacted area.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joel Koskan was arrested and taken into the custody of law enforcement officers after pleading...
Koskan pleads guilty to two charges of incest, sentenced to 10 years in prison
Firefights are on a wildfire burning four miles west of Hermosa in Custer County.
Battle Creek Wildfire breaks out near Hermosa
Reptile Gardens
With warm weather, comes cold blooded creatures
Thomas Rabbit put on escape status after not returning from work assignment.
Offender Thomas Rabbit escaped Rapid City Minimum Center
Deadwood man sentences to five years for possession of child pornography.
Deadwood man sentenced to five years for possession of child pornography

Latest News

Dr Lycia Scott-Thornburg discusses tips to prevent skin cancer on Good Morning KOTA Territory.
Warm weather calls for sunscreen reminder
Tori Robbins discusses the need for blood donations on Good Morning KOTA Territory.
April snow storm left 300 blood donations uncollected
Cetan Long Soldier was arrested and charged in last month's shooting.
Police catch Rapid City shooting suspect
OneHeart is a 4-acre transformation campus in Rapid City with a mission to create pathways out...
OneHeart on a mission to end homelessness and provide hope to the community