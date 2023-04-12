Warm weather calls for sunscreen reminder

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The warm summer rays are making their way to KOTA Territory, but the harm they leave behind causes more issues, like skin cancer. Dr. Lycia Scott-Thornburg recommends wearing sunscreen as a part of your daily routine, leaving it next to your toothpaste. She also suggests checking yourself for any abnormalities on your skin once a month, using the ABCDE method.

Click here to sign up for a free skin cancer screening, on either May 1 or May 2.

To learn more about skin care click the above video.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.