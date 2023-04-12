U.S. Senator John Thune speaks to law enforcement about drugs and border control

Sen. John Thune on SD Sheriffs.
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Historically, Deadwood was known as a “rough frontier town”. Tuesday, it saw law enforcement from across the state discussing tough topics like racial and mental health issues, mass shootings, and the defund the police movement during the South Dakota Sheriffs and Police Chiefs Association Spring Conference.

“Because, you know, there’s got to be a certain level of respect, but I think just understanding that these are people who have a job to do, they’re very committed to it. They’re passionate about it, they’ve given their lives to keep other people safe. And to take down hopefully some of the barriers,” said South Dakota Senator John Thune.

One barrier law enforcement faces is the fentanyl epidemic, both nationally and in South Dakota. Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller says law enforcement agencies are working together to educate the public and eradicate the drug.

“We’re just we’re being really aggressive on the enforcement and all the way across the state unified narcotics enforcement, joint task forces with the federal, federal law enforcement, state law enforcement, local law enforcement, working hard on picking up the big shipments that are coming into our communities and then tracking that back to its source to hold people accountable,” said Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller.

Thune spoke about his experience traveling to Mexico, learning firsthand the struggles of border control.

“Kind of sharing some of the experiences, things that we saw. And in recognition and understanding how understaffed Border Patrol is under-resourced, they are to do the job that we’re asking them to do and basically just to allow them to enforce the law. And what I heard when I was there it’s just let us do our jobs. Let us enforce the law,” said Thune.

