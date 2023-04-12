Sturgis Brown HS culinary team gears up for cooking showdown

The students will showcase skills they have perfected during the school year.
The students will showcase skills they have perfected during the school year.
By Cyle Clark
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - From Pierre to D.C. the Sturgis Brown High School Culinary Team will represent the Black Hills in the National ProStart Invitational.

The winning team of Izaiah Baker, Morgan Littleton, Tyler Briscoe, Cami Lurz, and Eva Jensen will be competing among nearly 400 students across the country to take home the win.

They will be judged on their restaurant management and culinary skills that they have been learning and improving all school year.

Culinary members Cami and Eva say they couldn’t believe their ears when the team was announced as winners of the state competition.

”It was very exciting,” added Eva, who is a sophomore at the high school. I remember jumping up and down, hugging people, tearing up just a little. It was awesome.”

“It was kind of a shock at first. All the other teams did a great job, their dishes looked phenomenal. We did go overtime so; it was kind of like are we going to win are we not? It was very nerve-wracking to sit in our seats, but it was very exciting,” said Cami, when talking about her experience at the competition.

The five-man team, along with their instructor Joseph Koons will head to Washington, D.C. May 2.

