Staying mild Thursday with showers possible by the afternoon

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies will become mostly cloudy overnight and temperatures will fall into the 30s and 40s.

Mostly cloudy skies continue for Thursday and a few showers develop into the afternoon hours. Highs will range from the 50s up north to the 70s closer to Nebraska, with many of us reaching the 60s.

Mostly cloudy skies stick around for Friday with a few rain and snow showers possible. Accumulations are not expected to be much, if anything. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s and winds will gust up to 40 mph at times.

We keep the cooler temperatures around Saturday with 40s and 50s likely once again. It will be breezy with gusts up to 40 mph as well. We will have a decent amount of clouds in the morning but those will clear out through the day.

Mostly sunny skies are likely Sunday with highs returning to the 60s. Monday will be in the 70s with continued sunshine. A few showers will be possible Tuesday afternoon and into Wednesday, with high temperatures returning to the 60s.

