RCFD Station 7 holds ceremony for new ambulance

Station 7 and their new ambulance
Station 7 and their new ambulance(KOTA KEVN)
By Cody Dennis
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you live in northern Rapid City, you might see a shiny new ambulance responding to calls for help.

Fire Station 7 held a ceremony, Wednesday, honoring the introduction of the new vehicle and saying goodbye to the ambulance it will replace.

The new ambulance is used for a wider area - taking on tasks like transit from Wall - making the need for a well-maintained piece of equipment even higher.

EMS Section Chief, Robert Rendon, emphasized that having a newer vehicle is safer for the staff of it and the people they transport.

“So one of the things that’s exciting for us is when we are able to purchase new equipment that often times has newer technology, safer technology for our crews and then obviously provides a safer way for us to transport patients to the hospital,” said Rendon.

The ambulance was put into service this afternoon and will begin responding to calls immediately.

