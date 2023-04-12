Police catch Rapid City shooting suspect

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cetan Long Soldier, 18, has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting that occurred on March 19 that left one person injured outside of a business at 1375 N. Lacrosse Street.

Long Soldier was identified as the shooter during the investigation, and a warrant was obtained for his arrest. Police found Long Soldier on April 7.

Long Soldier is being held without bond in the Pennington County Jail. He is charged with aggravated assault, attempted robbery, and several other crimes.

He is due in court later this month.

