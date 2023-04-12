Not quite so warm today; cooler and showery late Thursday into Friday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Plenty of sunshine is likely today, then clouds will develop through the afternoon. Highs will range from the 50s to the 70s across the area - not as warm as yesterday’s record-breaking heat.

Cooler air arrives Thursday and Friday with highs in the 40s and 50s for much of the area. A few showers will be possible with the best chance of moisture still looking to fall Thursday night into Friday morning. Light snow will be possible at higher elevations with a dusting to an inch of snow possible. Accumulations will be on grassy and elevated surfaces, as the pavement is going to be too warm for it to stick.

Temperatures will return to the 50s and 60s by Sunday and for much of next week. More shower chances arrive by the middle of next week.

