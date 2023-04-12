Main Street Square transitions from an ice rink to a splash pad

By Kayla Henderson
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The staff is taking down the ice rink and transforming the square into Summer mode. The fountains open Memorial Day weekend, which will then lead into the downtown event season.

“So when we have like our splash patios, we’ll be able to have the fountains going a little bit better, possibly have some bounce houses going with it, like some water, water slides and things like that. So a lot of different capabilities, but we should be able to have a lot of fun here,” said Marketing Manager, Dustin VanHunnik for Main Street Square.

Vanhunnik says on May 28, there will be a rib competition and a chili cook-off, along with the spring markets.

