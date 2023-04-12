RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Top college golfers got out the clubs for the final round of the Hardrocker Invite on Tuesday. The SD Mines and Black Hills State women finished first and second in the team race. The Hardrockers’ Annika Schooler took first individually with a two round total of 160. The MSU-Billings men won the team title with SD Mines finishing second. The Hardrockers Joseph Vincent finished at 5 under to take first individually. He also set a school record for 36 holes.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.