Final round of the Hardrocker Invite

Mines’ Joseph Vincent sets school record
The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Ben Burns
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Top college golfers got out the clubs for the final round of the Hardrocker Invite on Tuesday. The SD Mines and Black Hills State women finished first and second in the team race. The Hardrockers’ Annika Schooler took first individually with a two round total of 160. The MSU-Billings men won the team title with SD Mines finishing second. The Hardrockers Joseph Vincent finished at 5 under to take first individually. He also set a school record for 36 holes.

