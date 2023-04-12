Cooking with Eric - Asian Lettuce Wraps

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A quick, easy and delicious recipe is better than the restaurant version!

The first thing you need to do is heat 2 teaspoons of sesame oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add 2 cloves of minced garlic and 1 pound of lean ground pork (can use ground turkey). Cook stirring and breaking up the meat for 5 minutes or until the meat is cooked through. Drain any excess fat.

In a small bowl, whisk together 3 tablespoons of soy sauce with 2 teaspoons sriracha, 1 teaspoon of honey and 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger.

Pour this mixture over the meat in the pan and cook, stirring constantly for a couple of minutes.

Place a scoop of meat in the middle of a lettuce leaf; wrap and enjoy.

