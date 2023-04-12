Being digitally safe in this era of technology

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The digital landscape is changing every day, which means teaching your child how to stay safe on the web is essential.

The worldwide web is just that: worldwide, which means anyone can access it from quite literally anywhere.

Some kids are becoming more proficient with technology even before preschool. A forensic examiner for the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office explained that having a conversation with your child about what they’re doing on the web and setting boundaries and rules could help not only keep them safe but possibly build the relationship between parent and child.

“Research shows telling a kid they can’t have any technology isn’t the answer because technology is here to stay,” said Pennington County forensic examiner Hollie Strand. “Trying to find that middle ground that says ‘hey, you can have a device, but we can still hang out on the couch and watch a movie together,’ that way we don’t have to have our phones in our hands.”

As beneficial as a monitoring application might seem to help keep students monitored 24 hours a day, they don’t have any privacy. There needs to be a balance, and that balance can come through those ‘tough’ conversations.

If you are interested in learning more about how you can keep your family safe, you can head to one of these websites:

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.