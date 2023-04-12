April snow storm left 300 blood donations uncollected

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Blood donations are always needed, but natural disasters like the spring snowstorm KOTA Territory saw, canceled routine blood drives. Now is the perfect time to make up for the 300 uncollected blood donations because April is National Donate Life Month.

Vitalant in Rapid City is giving each donor a $10 Amazon Gift Card, if you donate before May 15.

To donate head to the Vitalant website or click here.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.