April snow storm left 300 blood donations uncollected

By Keith Grant
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Blood donations are always needed, but natural disasters like the spring snowstorm KOTA Territory saw, canceled routine blood drives. Now is the perfect time to make up for the 300 uncollected blood donations because April is National Donate Life Month.

Vitalant in Rapid City is giving each donor a $10 Amazon Gift Card, if you donate before May 15.

To donate head to the Vitalant website or click here.

