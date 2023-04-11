Vehicles are not a gun safe: gun safety tips

Don't leave a gun unattended, make sure it is locked away and taken out of your car.
Don't leave a gun unattended, make sure it is locked away and taken out of your car.(Juliana Alford)
By Juliana Alford
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to everytownresearch.org a gun is stolen from a car every 15 minutes in the U.S.

In Rapid City, from the years 2018 to 2022, over a thousand guns were stolen and 500 of those were taken out of vehicles.

70% of guns taken out of vehicles showed no signs of no forced entry. Overall, there is no specific firearm that is stolen most. The main concern is making sure you are not leaving them in your car.

A vehicle is not a gun safe.

“One of the reasons this is so concerning for law enforcement is that typically when we have a gun go unaccounted for, well work all the leads we can to try and recover that gun. The reality is that the chances are far higher were going to come back in contact with that gun after it’s been used in some sort of criminal circumstance,” said Brendyn Medina, spokesperson for Rapid City Police Department.

It is suggested you write down the serial number on your gun to keep track of it.

Make sure you always lock your car doors and bring your gun inside. If your gun does go missing, you should report this to law enforcement right away.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burnt hoverboard in Sturgis.
Hoverboard burst into flames at a Sturgis family home
The Diamond Spur Event Center.
A new event venue near Hill City opens its doors
Lead Volunteer Fire Department put out a fire at an unoccupied home in Terry Peak.
Terry Peak home was destroyed in a Sunday fire
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track
Cars lined up at the vacuum.
When to wash your car after a blizzard

Latest News

Deadwood man sentences to five years for possession of child pornography.
Deadwood man sentenced to five years for possession of child pornography
Reptile Gardens
With warm weather, comes cold blooded creatures
Liberty tax store front
Tax return filing deadline approaches
Example of a catalytic converter
Catalytic converter theft and how to prevent it