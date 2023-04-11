Temporary closure on I-90 Exit at North LaCrosse St

I-90 temporarily closes exit 59 at North LaCrosse street.
I-90 temporarily closes exit 59 at North LaCrosse street.(MGN Online)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The I-90 westbound entrance ramp at North LaCrosse Street will be closed to all vehicle traffic beginning Thursday, April 13 at 9 a.m. Motorists on LaCrosse Street seeking access to westbound I-90 are requested to follow the detour to Mall Drive and onto Haines Avenue to access westbound I-90 at exit 58 at Haines Avenue as an alternate route.

Pedestrians and motorists are asked to be aware of construction workers and equipment in the westbound I-90, exit 59 vicinities.

