Temporary closure on I-90 Exit at North LaCrosse St

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The I-90 westbound entrance ramp at North LaCrosse Street will be closed to all vehicle traffic beginning Thursday, April 13 at 9 a.m. Motorists on LaCrosse Street seeking access to westbound I-90 are requested to follow the detour to Mall Drive and onto Haines Avenue to access westbound I-90 at exit 58 at Haines Avenue as an alternate route.

Pedestrians and motorists are asked to be aware of construction workers and equipment in the westbound I-90, exit 59 vicinities.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.