Stressed out? Smash it out!

People can break things from bottles to TVs to help release tension.
People can break things from bottles to TVs to help release tension.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When a person is stressed, they’re often encouraged to go for a walk or listen to music, but one Belle Fourche business is letting people smash stuff.

Atomic Rage uses “smash therapy” to help people release stress and anxiety.

While they might be unique and unorthodox methods of healing, rage rooms have become increasingly popular as people release negative emotions in a safe environment.

Owner Chris Johnson says he originally opened the business as an outlet for himself but now sees the benefits it has for the community.

“It started helping people and I did not expect that from this business,” added Johnson. But just seeing the smiles on people’s faces when they leave the room and how talkative and just lighthearted, they are versus when they first come in. It’s just a really neat thing to watch.”

Atomic Rage is open Friday and Saturday from 4- 9 p.m. And sessions cost $50 per person. For a link to their Facebook page click here.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lead Volunteer Fire Department put out a fire at an unoccupied home in Terry Peak.
Terry Peak home was destroyed in a Sunday fire
Pine Ridge man indicted for pornography and sexual abuse
Cars lined up at the vacuum.
When to wash your car after a blizzard
Rapid City officials requesting residents not to use their sump pump to pump flooded basement...
Don’t dump that basement water in city sewer system
The Diamond Spur Event Center.
A new event venue near Hill City opens its doors

Latest News

Joel Koskan was arrested and taken into the custody of law enforcement officers after pleading...
Koskan pleads guilty to two charges of incest, sentenced to 10 years in prison
Joel Koskan was arrested and taken into the custody of law enforcement officers after pleading...
Koskan pleads guilty to two charges of incest, sentenced to 10 years in prison
Guns stolen from cars on the rise in Rapid City
Guns stolen from cars in Rapid City
I-90 temporarily closes exit 59 at North LaCrosse street.
Temporary closure on I-90 Exit at North LaCrosse St