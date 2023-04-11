Offender Thomas Rabbit escaped Rapid City Minimum Center

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A state prison offender has been placed on escape status. Thomas Rabbit did not return to the Rapid City Minimum Center following his work release shift on April 8.

Rabbit, age 46, is a Native American male. He is 6 ft tall and weighs 220 lbs. He is serving sentences for possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence.

If you see him or know of his whereabouts, contact law enforcement immediately.

