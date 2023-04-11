Deadwood man sentenced to five years for possession of child pornography

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Dean Russell Schallenkamp, 60, of Deadwood was sentenced Monday for the possession of child pornography.

Prosecutors requested he serves 78 months behind bars based on several factors including the fact that more than 8k photos were found, not including videos, and images were described as girls as young as 3 or 4.

His defense requested the minimum five-year sentence.

They claimed Schallenkamp understood his wrongdoing and took full accountability for his actions and is seeking help.

Judge Jeffrey Viken sentenced him to five years in federal prison due to his support system, his lack of criminal history, and his accountability and willingness to change and seek help.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.