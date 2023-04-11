Black Hawk man sentenced on drug and firearm charges

Black Hawk man sentenced for drugs and firearms.
Black Hawk man sentenced for drugs and firearms.(MGN Online)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Gregory Martin, 35, was sentenced to six years in federal prison for the distribution of a controlled substance and possession of an unregistered firearm.

In November of 2021, in Box Elder and Black Hawk, Martin knowingly distributed methamphetamine. Additionally, when law enforcement executed a search warrant in December of 2021 at a residence where Martin was staying, he was found in possession of several firearms, including a Mossberg 12-gauge pump-action shotgun with a barrel length of fewer than 18 inches. The shotgun was not registered to Martin in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record as is required by law.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lead Volunteer Fire Department put out a fire at an unoccupied home in Terry Peak.
Terry Peak home was destroyed in a Sunday fire
Pine Ridge man indicted for pornography and sexual abuse
Cars lined up at the vacuum.
When to wash your car after a blizzard
Rapid City officials requesting residents not to use their sump pump to pump flooded basement...
Don’t dump that basement water in city sewer system
The Diamond Spur Event Center.
A new event venue near Hill City opens its doors

Latest News

I-90 temporarily closes exit 59 at North LaCrosse street.
Temporary closure on I-90 Exit at North LaCrosse St
Non-profit organization is helping the homeless population of Rapid City with a program geared...
Helping by removing barriers keeping people in poverty
Thomas Rabbit put on escape status after not returning from work assignment.
Offender Thomas Rabbit escaped Rapid City Minimum Center
With warm weather, comes cold blooded creatures
With warm weather, comes cold blooded creatures