Black Hawk man sentenced on drug and firearm charges

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Gregory Martin, 35, was sentenced to six years in federal prison for the distribution of a controlled substance and possession of an unregistered firearm.

In November of 2021, in Box Elder and Black Hawk, Martin knowingly distributed methamphetamine. Additionally, when law enforcement executed a search warrant in December of 2021 at a residence where Martin was staying, he was found in possession of several firearms, including a Mossberg 12-gauge pump-action shotgun with a barrel length of fewer than 18 inches. The shotgun was not registered to Martin in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record as is required by law.

