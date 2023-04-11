Biden ends COVID national emergency after Congress acts

FILE - President Joe Biden signs into law S. 2938, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act gun...
FILE - President Joe Biden signs into law S. 2938, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act gun safety bill, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, June 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and ZEKE MILLER
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. national emergency to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic ended Monday as President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan congressional resolution to bring it to a close after three years — weeks before it was set to expire alongside a separate public health emergency.

The national emergency allowed the government to take sweeping steps to respond to the virus and support the country’s economic, health and welfare systems. Some of the emergency measures have already been successfully wound-down, while others are still being phased out. The public health emergency — it underpins tough immigration restrictions at the U.S.-Mexico border — is set to expire on May 11.

The White House issued a one-line statement Monday saying Biden had signed the measure behind closed doors, after having publicly opposed the resolution though not to the point of issuing a veto. More than 197 Democrats in the House voted against it when the GOP-controlled chamber passed it in February. Last month, as the measure passed the Senate by a 68-23 vote, Biden let lawmakers know he would sign it.

The administration said once it became clear that Congress was moving to speed up the end of the national emergency it worked to expedite agency preparations for a return to normal procedures. Among the changes: The Department of Housing and Urban Development’s COVID-19 mortgage forbearance program is set to end at the end of May, and the Department of Veterans Affairs is now returning to a requirement for in-home visits to determine eligibility for caregiver assistance.

Legislators last year did extend for another two years telehealth flexibilities that were introduced as COVID-19 hit, leading health care systems around the country to regularly deliver care by smartphone or computer.

More than 1.13 million people in the U.S. have died from COVID-19 over the last three years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including 1,773 people in the week ending April 5.

Then-President Donald Trump’s Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar first declared a public health emergency on Jan. 31, 2020, and Trump declared the COVID-19 pandemic a national emergency that March. The emergencies have been repeatedly extended by Biden since he took office in January 2021, and he broadened the use of emergency powers after entering the White House.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burnt hoverboard in Sturgis.
Hoverboard burst into flames at a Sturgis family home
The Diamond Spur Event Center.
A new event venue near Hill City opens its doors
Lead Volunteer Fire Department put out a fire at an unoccupied home in Terry Peak.
Terry Peak home was destroyed in a Sunday fire
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track
Cars lined up at the vacuum.
When to wash your car after a blizzard

Latest News

Several police vehicles were blocking roads on the pueblo near the hotel, located about 25...
Police dispel active shooter threat at New Mexico resort
Example of a catalytic converter
Catalytic converter theft and how to prevent it
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Snake in aquarium
Warm weather brings snakes