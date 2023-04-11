Battle Creek Wildfire breaks out near Hermosa

Firefights are on a wildfire burning four miles west of Hermosa in Custer County.
Firefights are on a wildfire burning four miles west of Hermosa in Custer County.(MGN Online)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Firefights are on a wildfire burning four miles west of Hermosa in Custer County.

Federal, state, and local resources are already on the scene. The wildfire has been named Battle Creek and has burned about 9.4 acres so far. It is burning off of Battle Creek Rd.

The call came in about the wildfire at approximately 11:54 a.m.

We will update the story when more information is available.

