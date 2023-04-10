When to wash your car after a blizzard

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The snow is gone, and the sun is out! The good weather has spring cleaning on a lot of people’s minds but make sure you don’t leave your car off that cleaning list.

Snow and ice can cause wear and tear on your car that requires repairs, from direct causes like the ice rubbing on the paint to indirect causes like salt and salt mixture drying on the car. Many of the roads in Rapid City are treated with a salt/brine mixture that can chip painting and cause rust to form on the car when dry.

It’s really important to make sure you get a car wash, especially after a big snow storm. A lot of what we run into, the stuff they put out into the roads to melt the ice, can cause rust damage to your vehicle. The ice itself can cause micro marring. So the little scratches you see in the sunshine, that comes from ice melting off your car,” said Michael Smiley, the general manager of Rapid Wash.

Drive-thru washes like this one can be especially useful if you are short on time because all that is needed to remove brine is a rinse. Washing these substances off alleviates any of these concerns and can lengthen the life of your car over the long term.

“Worst case scenario, your car is gonna fall apart, ya know, rust eats pretty much anything so ya know you see the older vehicles that drive around a lot of paint wear, a lot of body damage right around the fender well stuff like that, that’s all from not taking care of the vehicle,” said Smiley.

Smiley says that you should try to wash your car every couple of days if you can but at a minimum he thinks it should be done every week if the weather allows it.

