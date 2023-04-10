Warm and windy Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly clear skies are to be expected overnight. Temperatures will remain relatively warm as lows only fall into the 40s across the area. Winds will pick up closer to the morning hours.

Tuesday will be warm and windy. Gusts could reach 45 mph at times as temperatures climb into the 80s for much of western South Dakota. Highs will be in the 70s for the Black Hills and northeast Wyoming. Warm and windy conditions will increase fire danger to very high and extreme across western South Dakota. Be extremely cautious with any items that could start a wildfire.

Plenty of sunshine will be on tap Wednesday, but temperatures will not be as warm. Highs will be in the 60s for many. Clouds will build through the afternoon as a few showers are possible late in the day.

Shower chances continue Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Plenty of clouds will be around and highs will drop into the 40s and 50s across the area. Best chance for moisture does look to arrive Thursday night into Friday morning. Some wet snow could mix in, but any accumulations will be minimal and limited to the higher elevations.

Warmer air and sunshine will return Sunday and into early next week with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.