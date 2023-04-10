Terry Peak home was destroyed in a Sunday fire

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An unoccupied home on Terry Peak was destroyed in an early morning fire Sunday.

The Lead Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire on Terry Peak at 6:07 a.m. When the first engine arrived at the scene, the structure was fully involved. In addition to locating a gas leak, the crews worked to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby vegetation, as well as isolate a gas leak.

The home was unoccupied.

