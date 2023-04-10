Summer programs are just around the corner

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Check out the City’s Parks and Recreation Department’s Summer Program Guide.

The guide can be accessed online at the Department’s page on the City’s website at www.rcgov.org and by clicking on ‘Recreation Program Guide’.

The Summer Program Guide provides details on numerous activities, camps, classes, and events hosted and sponsored by the city this summer. Online visitors can click for information on the various divisions including aquatics, golf, parks, recreation, tennis, and the Roosevelt Ice Arena. Visitors are now also able to register for various programs and activities online, for an easier experience.

“The Guide is an easy online resource tool to find out and learn more about programs as well as special events and activities going on this summer as well as important information about accessing and utilizing the City’s pools, golf courses, and park shelters,” said Lindsey Myers of the Parks and Recreation Department.

“Spots fill up quickly for our activities so we encourage the public to check out what’s happening with Parks and Rec this spring and summer. The Guide provides great information for the public to plan their summer activities, special events, and programs for children and families. Online visitors can obtain activity and facility information and register for classes, programs, and activities.”

For more information, contact the Rapid City Department of Parks and Recreation at 394-5223.

