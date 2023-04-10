Plenty of warmth and sunshine in store for your Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Sunny skies are expected Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the 70s for many spots on Monday with many climbing near or in the 80s by Tuesday. A fire weather watch will trigger Tuesday morning for far eastern Fall River County, Oglala Lakota, Bennett, and southern Jackson Counties as Tuesday some areas will have sustained southwesterly winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph likely. Confidence is low that a High Wind Warning will be necessary, but a possible Wind Advisory could go into effect for the northeastern foothills. The strong southwesterly winds on Tuesday will allow highs to reach the 80s in many locations for the first time this year!

Temperatures will begin to drop as we move into the second half of the week. A low-pressure system pressing into the area will cause clouds will build on Wednesday with a few showers possible late in the day Chances for precipitation begin Wednesday evening, with a few thunderstorms possible as well. Expecting Thursday to be mostly dry, but occasional showers will be possible through Friday. Rapi will be most likely on the plains, but some snow could mix in over the higher elevations. Accumulations will be minor. Highs will be in the 50s for many. 40s and 50s will be likely Thursday and Friday with showers possible both days.

The weekend will have temperatures in the 50s for much of the area as the skies clear up. We will continue to warm up the following week.

