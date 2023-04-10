Pine Ridge man indicted for pornography and sexual abuse

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rowland Coomes, age 35, was in court last week and pleaded not guilty to child pornography charges.

The charges included the enticement of a minor, possession of child pornography, and sexual abuse of a minor. The relation of the charges to Coomes was he was using his phone to entice a minor female to engage in sexual activity in November 2021. According to a Department of Justice release, Coomes also possessed child pornography on his social media account. He is also accused of sexually abusing another minor female between March 2021 and November 2022, at Pine Ridge.

A trial date has been set for June 13.

