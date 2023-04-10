The hunt continues for Easter eggs, despite holiday ending

The event is open to children 10 and younger, and participants should bring their own basket.
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Easter egg hunt, previously canceled due to weather, is rescheduled for Saturday, April 15 at 9 a.m.

The Easter egg hunt will take place between the Roosevelt Swim Center and Ice Arena, 125 Waterloo. The event is open to children ages 10 and under and participants should bring their own basket.

“The Parks and Rec staff want to help out the Easter Bunny and make sure all the leftover eggs are given out,” said special event coordinator Lindsey Myers. “It should be a fun and exciting event.”

Myers hopes the egg hunt becomes an annual event for the city.

