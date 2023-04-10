Don’t dump that basement water in city sewer system

Rapid City officials requesting residents not to use their sump pump to pump flooded basement...
Rapid City officials requesting residents not to use their sump pump to pump flooded basement water into the sewer.(WBAY)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With warm temperatures following last week’s extensive snowfall and the prospects of sometimes heavy spring and summer rains, the result could be flooded basements.

In Rapid City, it is illegal to discharge water from sump pumps into the city’s sanitary sewer system. Homeowners need to remove sump pump connections to the sanitary sewer.

In many cases, such actions are factors that contribute to sewer backups. In addition to being illegal, city officials remove sump pump connections to the sanitary sewer and encourage sewer customers to be good neighbors. This includes sump pumps connected to floor drains or the city’s sanitary sewer system in some way.

According to city officials, sump pumps, which remove groundwater from homes and businesses, should be discharged into yards, streets, or the storm sewer. Questions regarding sump pump discharge can be directed to the city Utility Maintenance Division at 605-394-4163.

