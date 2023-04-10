Another spring time ritual: painting the traffic markings yellow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As spring blooms, so does the need for city upkeep. The traffic lane markings are fading and it’s about that time of year to begin anew, which means painting them so they can be more visible to motorists on the road.

An authorization for staff to advertise for bids for the 2023 lane line painting project is one of the items on the agenda for the Public Works Committee on Tuesday. The project calls for repainting the existing lane, edge, and center lines in the spring and early summer, as well as applying a second coat in the fall to some arterial and collector roads. The project is expected to cost $185,000.

“Rapid City takes a proactive step in maintenance of the lane striping on city roadways during warmer months, to improve roadway safety where there is an increase in pedestrian and vehicle traffic,” said City Traffic Engineer Matt Layman.

With Council approval, the project would go to bid on May 9 and be awarded in mid-May. Layman said the spring repainting project would be scheduled to begin in late May and take weeks to complete.

