Police: Fleeing father dropped toddler who died in brook

A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there...
A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there by his father as he fled the scene of a car crash in northwestern Massachusetts, police said.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, Mass. (AP) — A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there by his father as he fled the scene of a car crash in northwestern Massachusetts, police said.

Massachusetts State Police troopers were called to the site of the crash in Clarksburg just before 2 a.m. Authorities learned that the child was missing and searched the Hudson Brook. Police and Clarksburg firefighters pulled the child from the brook and took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary police investigation concluded that the boy’s father, later identified as Darel A. Galorenzo, a 35-year-old man from Readsboro, Vermont, likely dropped him into the waterway as he was fled the crash scene on foot.

Galorenzo was found nearby, taken into custody and charged with operating under the influence. He was later charged also with manslaughter, reckless endangerment of a child and negligent operating of a motor vehicle.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAVI plans to expand sometime this year, offering more beds for men and women.
Sexual assaults increase in Rapid City
Former mayor Jerry Munson passes in Rapid City.
Former Rapid City Mayor Jerry Munson dies
Black Hills Life Flight helicopter
An emergency care helicopter is coming soon to the Southern Hills
Actor Jeremy Renner said he wrote last words to his family after he was severely injured in a...
Jeremy Renner wrote last words to family after snow plow accident
A joint operation ends with six Sioux Falls men arrested on sex crimes.
Six Sioux Falls men charged with online sex crimes

Latest News

A shopping mall in Delaware was evacuated and closed Saturday after a shooting.
Shooting evacuates Delaware mall as police investigate
Easter
Warmer temperatures on the way
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows U.S. Army sergeant...
Texas gov. seeks to pardon Army sergeant convicted of murder
FILE - Three members of the Women's March group protest in support of access to abortion...
Competing abortion pill rulings sow broad alarm, confusion