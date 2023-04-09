A new event venue near Hill City opens its doors

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 7,000-square-foot Diamond Spur Event Center had its grand opening Saturday on Mill Iron Drive near Hill City.

”Talking to the EDC, and they mentioned that there was a need for a large capacity venue in the area for visitors, reunions corporate events. And that’s really where it all started,” said Maja Marsh, Diamond Spurs Events Center Venue director.

The Diamond Spur event center will be able to host around 300 guests in the main hall and it will also feature different rooms that can be rented out separately, in hopes to get various businesses around the Black Hills to use the venue.

”Especially for this first year. I’ll be at all the events the whole day. We’ll also have a great I do crew for weddings, and that’ll be event team members as well as the car staff,” said Marsh.

