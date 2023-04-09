A new event venue near Hill City opens its doors

The Diamond Spur Event Center.
The Diamond Spur Event Center.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 7,000-square-foot Diamond Spur Event Center had its grand opening Saturday on Mill Iron Drive near Hill City.

”Talking to the EDC, and they mentioned that there was a need for a large capacity venue in the area for visitors, reunions corporate events. And that’s really where it all started,” said Maja Marsh, Diamond Spurs Events Center Venue director.

The Diamond Spur event center will be able to host around 300 guests in the main hall and it will also feature different rooms that can be rented out separately, in hopes to get various businesses around the Black Hills to use the venue.

”Especially for this first year. I’ll be at all the events the whole day. We’ll also have a great I do crew for weddings, and that’ll be event team members as well as the car staff,” said Marsh.

Click here to book a space at the Diamond Spur Event Center.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track
WAVI plans to expand sometime this year, offering more beds for men and women.
Sexual assaults increase in Rapid City
The standards proposed by Noem’s administration has attracted controversy ever since the state...
SD tribes unite in opposition of new social studies standards
4-7 Marshals
Marshals gear up to face Sioux City
One bump can cost you hundreds of dollars in car repairs.
Beware of the pitfalls of potholes

Latest News

Burnt hoverboard in Sturgis.
Hoverboard burst into flames at a Sturgis family home
Wacipi students at Black Hills State University.
38th Annual Wacipi to be hosted by BH State University Center for American Indian Studies
Marshals stagnant in loss to Bandits
Easter
Warmer temperatures on the way